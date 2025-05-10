Everton come from behind to beat Fulham

Fulham 1 Jimenez (17′)

Everton 3 Mykolenko (45’+3)

Keane (70′)

Beto (74′)



Everton came from behind at Craven Cottage to virtually end Fulham’s hopes of a European place.

Raul Jimenez put the hosts in front but Vitalii Mykolenko levelled against the run of play in first-half stoppage time.

And Everton scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes, with Michael Keane and then Beto netting.

Jimenez gave Fulham a deserved lead by heading home Emile Smith Rowe’s cross.

The Whites were by far the better side in the first half.

Before the opening goal, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford kept out efforts from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi.

And after going ahead, Fulham were denied a second goal when Pickford dived to his left to push away Wilson’s shot.

But Everton scored a fortuitous equaliser right at the end of the half, when Mykolenko’s shot from near the end of the penalty area took a heavy deflection off Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, totally wrong-footing keeper Bernd Leno.

Worse followed for Fulham when Dwight McNeil’s corner was headed in at the far post by Keane. The goal stood after VAR check for a possible foul and offside.

Leno was then guilty of an appalling error, allowing Beto’s shot to squirm past him and into the net.

In the final moments, Fulham looked like being awarded a penalty for a handball against Mykolenko, who had blocked Adama Traore’s cross.

VAR suggested referee Darren England check the pitchside monitor – which usually results in a change of decision – but he stood by his decision to award a corner.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon (Godo 83), Berge (King 83), Pereira (Cairney 74), Smith Rowe (Traore 63), Wilson (Willian 74), Jimenez, Iwobi.

Subs not used: Benda, Diop, Cuenca,, King, Godo, Vinicius