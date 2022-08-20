Fulham v Brentford line-ups: Leno debut, no Kebano, Stansfield in, one Bees change

Keeper Bernd Leno makes his debut for Fulham and there is a surprise start for young forward Adam Stansfield, who replaces the absent Neeskens Kebano.

Andreas Pereira, who has been nursing a minor injury, has been passed fit for the Whites.

Brentford make one change for today’s derby, with Yoann Wissa coming in for Mads Roerslav,







Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Stansfield, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Ablade, Harris.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev.







