Fulham v Bournemouth line-ups: Wilson starts, Smith Rowe a sub

Harry Wilson is in the Fulham side for this afternoon’s game – the Whites’ only change to the starting line-up from the recent derby triumph at Chelsea.

Wilson replaces Adama Traore, who is joined on the bench by Emile Smith Rowe, who is back in the squad after injury.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez, Iwobi.

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Cairney, King, Smith Rowe, Traore, Muniz, Vinicius.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Hill, Semenyo, Billing, Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Dennis, Dango, Unal, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey, Harris, Rees-Dottin.







