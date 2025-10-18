Trossard’s goal gives Arsenal victory over Fulham

Fulham 0 Arsenal 1

Trossard (58′) Trossard (58′)



Fulham pushed Arsenal all the way but were unable to stop the Premier League leaders picking up maximum points at Craven Cottage.

Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal secured a hard-fought victory for the Gunners after the home side had gone close to breaking the deadlock.

Josh King had a first-half effort tipped over the bar by Arsenal’s former Brentford keeper David Raya, and Harry Wilson also went close to putting Fulham in front.

Arsenal began to assert themselves, though, and Riccardo Calafiori had a goal disallowed for offside as the Whites came under pressure.

And that pressure in the end told, with Trossard netting from close range at the far post after Gabriel had flicked on a Bukayo Saka corner.

Saka thought he had won a penalty and a chance to double his team’s lead, but the decision was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Fulham were unable to find an equaliser but can take heart from their performance, while youngster King further enhanced his growing reputation with another impressive display before going off in the second half.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen (Diop 42), Cuenca (Bassey 82), Sessegnon, Berge, Cairney (Smith Rowe 63), Wilson (Traore 82), King (Kevin 63), Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs not used: Lecomte, Tete, Reed, Kusi-Asare.