Battling Fulham earn point against Arsenal

Fulham 1 Arsenal 1 11' Jiménez 52' Saliba

Resolute Fulham earned a point against title-chasing Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

William Saliba equalised after an early goal against the run of play by Raul Jimenez had put the Whites in front.

Arsenal dominated possession in the opening stages but Fulham took the lead with their first attack.

And what an attack it was, with 23 passes before the move culminated in Kenny Tete playing the ball down the right-hand channel towards Jimenez.

The Mexican drifted in behind Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior and fired into the far corner of the net past former Brentford keeper David Raya.

As Arsenal pushed for an equaliser before half-time, Declan Rice fired wide and was later just unable to connect with a cross from Bukayo Saka, who had a shot saved by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno and sent another effort well over.

Saliba hauled the visitors level seven minutes into the second half.

Kai Havertz miscued a header from Rice’s left-wing corner and the ball dropped to his team-mate, who netted from close range. A VAR check established that Saliba was onside by the narrowest of margins.

Thomas Partey should have put Arsenal ahead from another Rice corner but headed wide of the target.

West Londoner Saka thought he had scored late on when he stooped to head in Gabriel Martinelli’s cross at the far post. But after wild Arsenal celebrations, VAR showed that Martinelli had drifted offside.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic (Cuenca 90); Traore, Smith Rowe (Pereira 60), Iwobi (Wilson 60), Jimenez (Muniz 80).

Subs not used: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, King, Godo.







