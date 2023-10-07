Fulham up to 12th after beating Sheffield United

Fulham 3 Sheff Utd 1

Fulham secured just their third league win of the season, with goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Willian and a Tom Cairney-inspired own goal from goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring early in the second half. With Sheffield United committing players forward, Fulham regained possession and counter-attacked through Andreas Pereira on the left who slipped in De Cordova-Reid who made no mistake with the finish – his second goal of the season.

The visitors equalised in the 68th minute in strange circumstances.

Issa Diop pulled up injured while in possession and United capitalised by collecting the loose ball and attacking down the left. Substitute Femi Seriki’s dangerous cross was turned into the net by Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson.

Robinson’s own goal was not the only one of the afternoon. Less than 10 minutes later, Cairney slipped while shooting from distance, with the ball deflecting off his standing foot and looping over the goalkeeper onto the crossbar before deflecting back into the net off Foderingham.

Willian capped off the win in stoppage time with a low shot from just inside the area which proved too hot to handle for Foderingham.

The game was halted for 11 minutes in the first half as Blades defender Chris Basham received treatment for what appeared to be a serious injury.

The win lifted Fulham to 12th in the table.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Diop (Bassey 71’), Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Pereira (Cairney 71’), Iwobi (Reed 78’); De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 78’), Vinicius (Muniz 78’), Willian







