Fulham third after victory over Leeds

Fulham 2 Leeds 1

Fiesty Fulham earned a hugely morale-boosting three points with a diligent display at Craven Cottage, to lift them to third in the Championship table.

Josh Onomah’s 68th minute strike proved to be the difference against an underwhelming Leeds United, who came to west London in second place. However, Despite Patrick Bamford levelling the game at the start of the second half, after Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Whites ahead with a 7th minute penalty, Fulham’s battling qualities prevailed.

The encounter was, for large parts, a scrappy spectacle, but for Fulham manager Scott Parker, this is sure to register as a pivotal victory.

Leeds had early cause to rue their ill-fortune when their star attacking midfielder, Pablo Hernandez, had to go off in just two minutes with an injury. The Whites, under increased scrutiny after losing their previous three games – including a west London derby defeat at Brentford last week – got off to the perfect start when they won a penalty, which Mitrovic converted.

Under pressure Leeds defender Ben White pushed Bobby Decordova-Reid in the six yard area after Mitrovic headed the ball back into the danger area. And the calm Serbian striker knocked the ball home via the help of the post from 12 yards.

It was particularly surprising that second-placed Leeds were struggling to threaten the hosts. Indeed, much of the first half was characterised by needless niggling, especially by the frustrated visitors. Marcelo Bielsa’s men eventually settled with the majority of possession, only to lack a cutting edge, with Whites’ stopper Tim Ream keeping Leeds’ forward Bamford marginalised.

Leeds’ Helder Costa was fortunate as the half boiled over at its climax, the midfielder striking out at Joe Bryan on the touchline following an altercation between the pair. Both players, however, were only yellow carded.

The visitors atoned for their lack of drive as the second half began – and the Yorkshire side clawed their way back into affairs in 53 minutes. Bamford turned the ball into a gaping net after Fulham keeper Marek Rodak could only palm an Eddie Nketiah angled drive from the right into his path, as Leeds’ pacey thrust took the Whites by surprise.

Fulham’s response was impressively swift – but only a brilliant save by Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla, tipping a 25 yard pile driver by Ivan Cavaleiro past the post, prevented the hosts regaining their lead.

Parker’s men showed good patience, though, and they claimed their reward. From just inside the penalty area, Onomah drove a fierce right foot shot which flew past Casilla, after White only partially cleared a Mitrovic attempt on goal. Other than a couple of late, desperate threats on Marek’s goal, disappointing Leeds failed to rise, with Fulham ultimately well disciplined to retain their advantage – and to, importantly, get back to winning ways.

Fulham: Rodak, Christie, Mawson, Ream, Bryan, Cairney, Reed (Johansen 89), Onomah, Cavaleiro (Knockaert 90), Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid (Sessegnon 90)








