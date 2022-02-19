Fulham suffer surprise home defeat against Huddersfield

Fulham 1 Huddersfield 2 31' Ward 43' Holmes (pen) 83' De Cordova-Reid

Championship leaders Fulham suffered a surprise home defeat.

They dominated the early stages but found themselves two down by half-time after Danny Ward’s opener and Duane Holmes’ penalty.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid pulled a goal back with seven minutes remaining but the Whites were unable to find an equaliser.







After Tom Cairney failed to clear, Ward pounced on the loose ball and fired past keeper Marek Rodak.

And Holmes netted from the spot after Rodak was adjudged to have fouled Sorba Thomas.

A frustrating day for Fulham was summed up when Aleksandar Mitrovic and Neeskens Kebano were both unable to make contact with Neco William’s cross.

They did manage to find the net when De Cordova-Reid smashed a brilliant effort beyond keeper Lee Nicholls.

Fulham: Rodak, Williams, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Chalobah (Reed 76), Cairney (Kebano 60), Wilson ( Cavaleiro 76) , Carvalho, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic.







