Fulham striker Muniz out with calf injury

Fulham will be without striker Rodrigo Muniz for Saturday’s visit of Huddersfield due to a calf injury.

The young Brazilian, who joined from Flamengo at the start of the season in a £7.2m deal and has been used mostly off the bench this season, is the only fresh injury concern for the Championship leaders, with Kenny Tete back available after a groin injury.







“Rodrigo has a small problem from out of the Hull game last week, let’s hope he is available for the next game,” boss Silva said.

“The injury happened in the last moments of the match but it was nothing really serious, but we have to give him a few days to be ready for the next match.”

Fulham can extend their lead at the top of the Championship with victory over the fifth-placed Terriers, who are unbeaten in the last 12 matches, albeit with seven of those ending in draws.

The Whites won 5-1 when the sides last met in August but Silva believes it will be a much closer affair when they face off at Craven Cottage.

“It will be a very good test and not just because of this fantastic unbeaten run,” Silva said.

“They are well organised, have good energy can produce good quality in moments and they are also very consistent.

They don’t concede many goals but even when they don’t have the ball they are a team that can create problems.”







