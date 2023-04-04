Fulham striker Mitrovic given eight-match ban

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in Fulham’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

The punishment was handed down by an independent commission.

The Whites striker received a three-match ban for the sending-off, three for violent conduct and an additional two for “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening” language. He was also fined £75,000.

Fulham boss Marco Silva, who was also sent off, has been given a two-match ban.

In addition to an improper conduct charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee, Silva was charged with misconduct for comments he made during his post-match press conference.

One match of Mitrovic’s ban has already been served, so he will be available for Fulham’s final three Premier League games of the season, starting at Southampton on 13 May.

The incident occurred after Kavanagh awarded United a penalty for a handball by Willian, who also sent off.







