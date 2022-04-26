Fulham still waiting to seal title after losing to Forest

Fulham 0 Nottm Forest 1 15' Zinckernagel

Fulham must wait longer to be crowned champions, after losing at home to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth’s comeback to draw 3-3 at Swansea means the Cherries, though unlikely, could still catch Marco Silva’s side – who are already promoted to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest took an early lead when a mix-up at the back between Tim Ream and keeper Marek Rodak allowed Philip Zinckernagel to get a touch on the ball to score.

Fulham almost found an instant response moments later when Harry Wilson sent Fabio Carvalho away, who shot straight at goalkeeper Brice Samba from close range.

The Whites spurned another great opportunity just after the restart when Neco Williams’ cross was headed over at the back post by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But Forest should have grabbed a second soon after when Brennan Johnson got the better of Ream down the right before squaring to Sam Surridge, who shot straight at Rodak from a few yards out.

It took a terrific save from Samba to deny Carvalho’s curling effort from long range midway through the second half but Fulham could not break down a resilient Forest defence.

Fulham: Rodak, Williams (Tete 77’), Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan (Muniz 77’), Reed (Cairney 58’), Seri, Carvalho, Wilson, Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid







