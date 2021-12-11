Fulham still top despite fourth consecutive draw

Luton 1 Fulham 1 19' Mitrovic 62' Adebayo

Fulham kept top spot in the Championship despite being forced to settle for a point – their fourth draw in a row.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Whites in front after 19 minutes when James Shea clear Tosin Adarabioyo’s header off the line after an inviting Harry Wilson free-kick.

But Elijah Adebayo headed home from a James Bree delivery on 62 minutes.

Joe Bryan drilled wide of goal from the edge of the box as the league leaders struggled to create clear-cut chances in an otherwise quiet first half.

But they came under increasing pressure from the hosts after drawing first blood as the Hatters gathered momentum heading into the half-time break.

Admiral Muskwe went closest as he smashed an effort into the sid -netting after cutting inside from the right flank on 42 minutes.

Neeskens Kebano and Bobby De Cordova-Reid both tested Shea either side of Luton’s equaliser before the Hatters stopper scrambled Mitrovic’s header off the line with 18 minutes to go.

Second-placed Bournemouth losing at home to Blackburn meant Fulham would have gone four rather than two points clear at the top had they won.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan, Seri, Reid, Wilson (Muniz 86), Cairney (Onomah 75), Kebano (Carvalho 75), Mitrovic

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Hector, Odoi, Robinson







