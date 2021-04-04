Fulham squander lead in painful defeat at Villa

Aston Villa 3 Fulham 1 61' Mitrovic 78' Trezeguet 81' Trezeguet 87' Watkins

Three goals in the space of nine disastrous minutes for relegation-threatened Fulham consigned them to a painful defeat at Villa Park.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first Premier League goal in 22 appearances put the Whites within sight of a win which would have taken them out of the relegation zone.







But two goals by Trézéguet followed by an Ollie Watkins tap-in meant Fulham instead remain three points adrift of fellow strugglers Newcastle.

Mitrovic, starting a league game for the first time since early February, pounced on an appalling back-pass by Tyrone Mings, took the ball past keeper Emiliano Martinez and slotted into an empty net.

But Mings atoned by setting up Aston Villa’s 78th-minute equaliser, pulling the ball back from the left for Trézéguet to fire home.

Worse followed for the visitors after a mistake by Tosin.

Keinan Davis robbed the Fulham defender and crossed from the right for Trézéguet to finish from close range.

And former Brentford man Watkins sealed Villa’s win after being teed up by Bertand Traore.

Earlier, Villa thought they had a penalty on the stroke of half-time following a challenge by Mario Lemina on Watkins, but VAR showed Lemina won the ball.







