Fulham slump to shocking home defeat

Fulham 0 Barnsley 3

Fulham missed the chance to close the gap on the automatic promotion places as two errors from goalkeeper Marek Rodák handed Championship strugglers Barnsley the points at Craven Cottage.

The visitors had been bottom of the table and without a win in six matches in all competitions going into Saturday’s stormy encounter, which was in stark contrast to the Whites’ six-game unbeaten run.





Former Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow put Barnsley ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute, after Marek Rodák had brought down Jacob Brown in his attempts to recover a loose ball that he spilled.

The Whites failed to test Tykes goalkeeper Brad Collins in a scrappy first half, though Aleksandar Mitrović almost brought Fulham level immediately after the restart only for Collins’ outstretched leg blocking his low shot.

But the visitors doubled their lead moments later when Rodák needlessly rushed outside his box to close down a ball over the top, with Brown sidefooting it home with ease.

Barnsley – who also defeated Fulham on the opening day of the season – posed a threat on the counter-attack all afternoon, as Woodrow and Conor Chaplin both went close to making it 3-0.

Ivan Cavaleiro flashed a half-volley inches wide before substitute Aboubakar Kamara forced a save from Collins, but the brilliant Woodrow eventually squeezed in a third past Rodák and Fulham ended the day three points off second-placed Leeds.

Fulham: Rodák; Sessegnon (Kamara 66), Hector, Ream, Bryan; McDonald (Arter 54), Onomah, Cairney (Decordova-Reid 54); Knockaert, Cavaleiro, Mitrović.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Odoi, Christie, Johansen







