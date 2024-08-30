Fulham set to sign Nelson as Stansfield leaves for record fee

Fulham appear to have clinched the loan signing of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson in the final stages of the transfer window.

Nelson looked set to join Ipswich but will instead spend the season at Craven Cottage if it is confirmed the deal went through in time.

He will be reunited with Emile Smith Rowe, who joined Fulham from Arsenal earlier this summer.

The Whites had targeted Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah but turned their attention to Nelson as the deadline approached.

Meanwhile, Jay Stansfield has left Fulham to join League One side Birmingham, where he was previously on loan, for close to £12m – a record fee for a third-tier club.

Also on deadline day, Kevin Mbabu left Fulham too, joining Danish club FC Midtjylland, while defender Ibane Bowat was bought by Portsmouth.

Luca Ashby-Hammond joined Gillingham on loan and Callum McFarlane moved on loan to Wealdstone.







