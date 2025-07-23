Fulham set to sign keeper Lecomte

Fulham are set to sign goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier.

The Whites have been looking to bring in back-up for first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.

And a deal is in place for Frenchman Lecomte, 34, to move to west London.

He is in his second spell at Montpellier, who were relegated from the French top flight last season.

His career has also included spells ar Monaco and Lorient and on loan at Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.