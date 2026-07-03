Fulham set to confirm Arbeloa as new boss

Fulham are set to confirm Alvaro Arbeloa as the club’s new head coach.

The 43-year-old is expected to sign a three-year contract, taking over from Marco Silva at Craven Cottage following the Portuguese’s departure for Benfica.

Arbeloa, who played for Liverpool and later West Ham, took charge at Real Madrid in January after Xabi Alonso – now Chelsea boss – was sacked.

The Spaniard led Real to a second-place finish in La Liga and they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Arbeloa’s first competitive match in charge of Fulham will be against Alonso’s Chelsea during the opening weekend of the Premier League season.