Fulham set to complete loan deal for Arsenal defender Soares

Fulham are set to sign Arsenal defender Cedric Soares on loan until the end of the season.

Whites boss Marco Silva has been keen to bolster his squad’s depth, with Kenny Tete, who has missed six games this season, the only genuine right-back at the club.







Soares, 31, has featured off the bench just twice for the Premier League leaders this season, having been a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Portugal international, who also played over 100 games for Southampton before joining Arsenal from Inter Milan in 2020, will arrive at Craven Cottage in a straight loan deal with no agreement in place to make the move a permanent at the end of the season.







