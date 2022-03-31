Fulham set to be at full strength for QPR clash

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he will have a full squad to choose from for Saturday’s derby clash with QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Championship league leaders, who have claimed just one point from their last two matches, will have not played for 18 days when they arrive in W12 with their last match being a 1-0 defeat at West Brom on March 15, but have no injury concerns with all of their players who were on international duty reporting back unscathed.







However, full-back Antonee Robinson is unlikely to start having played three matches for the USA during the international window and will not arrive back in London until Friday with Joe Bryan set to be handed a rare start at left-back.

“Robinson is not back yet but all of the others players who were away have come back in good condition for the next match, ” Silva said.

“This will be a special game, a derby that fans and players love to be part of.

“These games are always tough, it will be a good game and hopefully for us a good result.”

The teams last met in October following at international break with the Whites running out 4-1 winners thanks to three late goals at Craven Cottage.

Fulham warmed up for the game with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford last week before being given five days off.

Silva believes the long break between matches have given his players the chance to revive following a tough run of fixtures and says victory over Rangers will be the perfect springboard ahead of four matches in 16 days.

“It was a good time to have a break and it came at a good time for us, it’s been tough last two or three months for us,” Silva said.

“It was good to give some days off for our players they deserve and they needed it to be honest and it is now time to regroup and start work again with so many games coming up.

“It was good week last week and this has been a good week as well and we will be well prepared for the next match.”

