Parker admits Fulham lacked attacking threat

Scott Parker admitted Fulham’s lack of attacking threat was evident during the 0-0 draw at West Brom.

Fulham had to settle for a point and look destined for the play-offs – but Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes are still very much alive.







Anthony Knockaert went close to putting the visitors ahead when his second-half effort hit the bar.

The Whites remain five points behind second-placed Albion, who will be guaranteed promotion if they win their two remaining matches.

But the result means a win for Brentford at home to Preston on Wednesday would move them to within one point of the Baggies – and the Bees have a superior goal difference.

Both sides struggled to create chances at The Hawthorns.

Fulham did threaten on occasions and went close in the first half when Ahmed Hegazi had to clear from underneath the bar after Ivan Cavaleiro had headed Knockaert’s cross back across goal.

Cavaleiro went off late in the first half after picking up a knock.

That did not help Fulham’s cause as they were already without the injured Tom Cairney and Aboubakar Kamara.

“The injury to Ivan Cavaleiro disrupted us a little bit,” manager Parker admitted.

“I think today was a prime example of missing some attacking players.

“Aboubakar Kamara, Tom Cairney – you need that little bit when the game starts getting a little stretched.

“We wanted to go on and win the game, but we needed a little more.”

Fulham: Rodák, Odoi, Hector, Ream (Christie 90), Bryan, Reed, Onomah (Johansen 77), Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro (Kebano 43), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Mawson, McDonald, Arter, Le Marchand, Sessegnon.







