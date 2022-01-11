Fulham score seven – again – in another stunning away win

Reading 0 Fulham 7 13' Wilson 45' Mitrovic (pen) 60' Wilson 68' Tete 70' Kebano 75' Tosin 89' Mitrovic

Fulham scored seven for the second time this season in another incredible away win.

Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a totally one-sided game, while Kenny Tete, Neeksens Kebano and Tosin Adarabioyo also netted.







The victory took Fulham, who won 7-0 at Blackburn in November, back up to second in the Championship table, a point behind leaders Bournemouth with a game in hand.

Wilson was gifted the opener by Josh Laurent, calmly slotting home after collecting the Reading man’s woeful back-pass.

Mitrovic doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Wilson was brought down by Tom Holmes.

Four goals in the space of 15 second-half minutes left Fulham six up and the home fans stunned.

Wilson side-footed in Antonee Robinson’s cross, Tete touched in Mitrovic’s goal-bound header from Wilson’s corner, and the outstanding Wilson then crossed for Kebano to tuck away the fifth.

Tosin made it six with a free header from Bobby Decordova-Reid’s delivery and, in the final minute, Mitrovic scored from the rebound after Rodrigo Muniz’s shot had been saved.

Fulham: Rodák, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Chalobah 79), Cairney, Wilson (Muniz 76), Carvalho (De Cordova-Reid 72), Kebano, Mitrovic.







