Fulham score seven – again – in another stunning away win
Fulham scored seven for the second time this season in another incredible away win.
Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a totally one-sided game, while Kenny Tete, Neeksens Kebano and Tosin Adarabioyo also netted.
The victory took Fulham, who won 7-0 at Blackburn in November, back up to second in the Championship table, a point behind leaders Bournemouth with a game in hand.
Wilson was gifted the opener by Josh Laurent, calmly slotting home after collecting the Reading man’s woeful back-pass.
Mitrovic doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Wilson was brought down by Tom Holmes.
Four goals in the space of 15 second-half minutes left Fulham six up and the home fans stunned.
Wilson side-footed in Antonee Robinson’s cross, Tete touched in Mitrovic’s goal-bound header from Wilson’s corner, and the outstanding Wilson then crossed for Kebano to tuck away the fifth.
Tosin made it six with a free header from Bobby Decordova-Reid’s delivery and, in the final minute, Mitrovic scored from the rebound after Rodrigo Muniz’s shot had been saved.
Fulham: Rodák, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Chalobah 79), Cairney, Wilson (Muniz 76), Carvalho (De Cordova-Reid 72), Kebano, Mitrovic.