Fulham rewarded for their ambition to win – Silva

Marco Silva felt Fulham were rewarded for showing their ambition to win a tight London derby at West Ham.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, the visitors kept attacking late on and Raul Jimenez’s goal clinched a third consecutive league victory.

Whites boss Silva said: “A very tight game, as we expected. These type of games are always going to be very important for the home side to win, but we showed our ambition.

“What pleased me is the way in the last 20-25 minutes our team started to push a little bit more. We saw our team trying to create chances.

“It looked like it was going to be a draw, but it pleased me the way the team showed ambition to push forward to try to win the game.”

The in-form Harry Wilson, who was passed fit following a minor injury, served up yet another assist, crossing to set up the clinical Jimenez.

“Great assist, great goal from Raul,” Silva said.

“I’m very pleased. The players deserve all the credit in this busy period, with a lot of absences from our side, the way we have been able to win games and to climb the table.”