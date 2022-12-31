Fulham ‘realistic’ despite being seventh, says Silva

Marco Silva insists Fulham’s targets will not change this season despite going seventh in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Joao Palhinha headed in a late winner after James Ward-Prowse had made amends for his earlier own goal by bending in a free-kick.

Aleksandar Mitrovic also missed a late penalty but it mattered not as Silva’s side secured another three points following the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

But the Fulham boss was keen to stress that his side must keep their feet on the ground and says Premier League survival is still the focus.

“We have to be realistic,” the Fulham boss said.

“I’m not talking (about) the ambition that we have and my ambition as a manager, the way the team is playing as well.

“We are a really ambitious club but we know our reality, we know what type of competition we are playing in and the type of teams we are playing against. Southampton are in last position in the table and it was really tough for us.

“We are not in a position to change one word of our targets and our goals this season. We really have to keep our feet on the ground.

“What’s realistic is to fight to remain in the Premier League. This is what we are fighting for.

“It’s not to take pressure off us because I love the pressure. It’s something that we have to embrace.

“But to change in the middle of the season without a reason, because I don’t see a reason, our targets and our goals we don’t change in this way. Our target is to remain in the Premier League.

“It’s a very good achievement from ourselves to reach 25 points at this moment in the season but we need much more to remain in the Premier League.”







