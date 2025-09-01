Fulham seal deal for AC Milan winger Chukwueze

Fulham have confirmed the signing of winger Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan.

The Nigeria international, 26, has joined on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent move.

He was on Fulham’s radar during the January transfer window and the club maintained their interest in him.

Chukwueze moved to Milan from Villarreal in 2023.

“I feel at home already and I can’t wait to get started,” he told Fulham’s website.