Fulham midfielder Anguissa signs for Napoli

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined Napoli on a permanent deal following a loan spell with the Serie A club.

Anguissa, who joined the Whites in a £23 million deal in September 2018, will link-up with Napoli in a deal worth £17.5 million after the club exercised the option to sign the 26-year-old.







The Cameroon interantional arrived at Craven Cottage from Marseille in the last of a glut of signings made by the club after securing promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

However, he struggled to make an impression in his first season and following relegation to the Championship he was offloaded on loan to Villareal.

He returned to the club after Scott Parker secured promotion in 2020 and made 36 appearances in another doomed season in the top flight before joining Napoli last summer.

Anguissa made 66 appearances for Fulham and leaves the club in the same week as fellow big-money signings from 2018/19 campaign Jean Michael-Seri and Alfie Mawson who were released after the expiry of their contracts.







