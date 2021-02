Fulham have confirmed the signing of striker Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux until the end of the season.

Former Manchester City trainee Maja, 22, has joined the Whites with a view to a permanent move.







“I’m really excited and proud to sign for Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season,” he told Fulham’s website.

“This is a big opportunity and I look forward to meeting up with the team and working hard to achieve positive results.”