Fulham lost £20m during Premier League season

Fulham made a loss of just over £20m during the 2018-19 season.

The Whites endured an unhappy return to the Premier League and were relegated back to the Championship after just one campaign in the top flight.





The club’s turnover increased by 259.5% after promotion and the average home attendance at Craven Cottage went up from 19,910 to 24,371.

However, wages went up by 70.5%, contributing in large part to the losses recorded.

Fulham are redeveloping the Riverside Stand at the Cottage and are currently third in the table.

They were in the thick of the battle for promotion when the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of matches.







