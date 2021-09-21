Fulham lose on penalties to Leeds

Fulham 0 Leeds United 0

(Leeds won 6-5 on penalties)

Fulham were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup third round at Craven Cottage.

A shadow Whites’ line up had first half chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League side when both Rodrigo Muniz and Josh Onomah had excellent shots saved by Illan Meslier.

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano also drew a terrific stop out of the Leeds’ keeper following his 18-yard free kick a minute before half time.

Muniz headed inches wide on two occasions and Meslier tipped an Onomah drive over in an otherwise drab second half.

The tie went to a tense penalty decider – but Muniz saw his effort saved by Meslier, with Onomah and Joe Bryan also missing the target as the Yorkshire outfit prevailed.

Fulham: Rodak, Bryan, Mawson, Hector, Christie, Onomah, Reed (Adarabioyo 82), Kebano, Quina (Decordova-Reid 70), Knockaert (Cavaleiro 70), Muniz.







