Tete close to signing new Fulham deal

Fulham are close to agreeing a new deal with Kenny Tete.

Tete’s contract is about to expire and the Whites have been trying to convince him to re-sign.

Everton have also made an offer and the Dutch right-back, 29, appeared to be ready to join the Merseyside club.

But Fulham seem to have made a breakthrough in negotiations and now look set to keep him.

Tete has been at Fulham for almost five years, having been signed from Lyon in September 2025.

He has made 109 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals.