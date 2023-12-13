Fulham keeper Leno signs new contract

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has signed a new deal.

Leno is now under contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

He has been hugely impressive for the Whites since being signed from Arsenal in 2022.

“I found out about the offer from the club during the last international break, and it didn’t take much time because I think all parties were very comfortable with it,” he told FFCTV.

“I said straightaway that I want to stay here even longer, so I’m very happy about that, and about the long-term plans of the club.”







