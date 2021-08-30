Fulham in talks with Napoli over Anguissa deal

Fulham are in talks with Napoli over the possible sale of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to the Italian club.

Napoli have made an approach to take the Cameroon international, 25, on loan with a view to a permanent move next summer.

Fulham would rather agree a sale or a loan deal with an obligation to buy.







Anguissa moved to Craven Cottage from Marseille in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around £23m.

The following year he joined Villarreal on a season-long loan after the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

And with Fulham back in the Championship again, he looks set to move on.

He has made three appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season – all of them as a substitute.







