Fulham fined for Carvalho rule breach

Fulham have been fined £75,000 by the Premier League and given a suspended six-month ban “from registering any academy players currently or previously registered with another club”.

The sanction relates to a payment made by Fulham to south London amateur side Balham Blazers following Fabio Carvalho’s move to Liverpool.

Carvalho, now 21, joined Fulham’s academy from the Balham Blazers in December 2014.

The Premier League say the club “accepted breaches of the Premier League rules in relation to player registrations” and “accepted that the payment of the settlement sum pursuant to the Carvalho agreement and/or settlement agreement are breaches of rule U.38″.

The six-month ban is suspended for one year and began on 15 April 2024.

Carvalho joined Liverpool in May 2002 after refusing to sign a new contract at Craven Cottage. He is currently on loan at Championship club Hull City.







