Fulham fans ‘should be excited’ about Kevin

Fulham boss Marco Silva says fans ‘should be excited’ about the arrival of Brazilian winger Kevin.

The 22-year-old winger was signed on deadline day for a club-record fee from Shakhtar Donetsk.

He could make his Premier League debut when Fulham host Leeds on Saturday.

“They should be (excited). Sometimes the fans need these types of moves, because I understand their frustration because they want to see much more than just one move or two, and I understand why,” said Whites boss Silva.

“A player that we always had on our radar, that I’ve been following for the last few seasons. We were looking for a certain profile on the left-hand side, since we had Reiss Nelson and Willian. We tried to go for a player that’s slightly different to (Alex)Iwobi.

“We were looking for a slightly different profile, more one-on-one player, a player that can take players on and sometimes when it’s difficult to break teams down, he’s capable in one moment to do something different.”

Kevin has already notched five goals and two assists so far this season in five appearances for his former side.

Silva added: “In our attacking players, we need this type of profile.

“He’s a winger that has goals. His numbers are good. He’s strong, he’s a one-v-one player, he’s very strong in one-v-one moments and he’s a player that can assist.

“He’s a very good lad, very, very good lad. He’s been working very, very hard to be able to help the team.

“And, more than that, he’s very happy to be with us. He’s very happy to join the football club. Yes, the fans, they can be excited with him.”