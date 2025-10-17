Fulham face injury problems ahead of Arsenal game

Marco Silva has confirmed that at least three of his players will be out of action when Fulham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson (pictured), Sasa Lukic and Rodrigo Muniz have all been sidelined for the visit of the league leaders, while Samuel Chukwueze also looks likely to miss the game and Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete are both doubts.

Lukic was substituted in Fulham’s last game, against Bournemouth, whilst both Muniz and Robinson face longer spells out.

Chukwueze, meanwhile, picked up an injury while on international duty with Nigeria.

“The number of injuries, they are not good for us at the moment, and it is what it is – it’s not been the best in the last few weeks, and unfortunately, even because of the international break, we are probably in a worse situation than before,” said the Whites boss.

“Being clear, Robinson is going to be out. Sasa Lukic is going to be out. Rodrigo Muniz is going to be out. Chukwueze is probably going to be out and Kenny and Raul, they are doubts. Right now we are not sure that they can be involved in the squad list.”

Fulham have tough tests ahead of them, against Arsenal and then Newcastle, having suffered back-to-back 3-1 defeats before the international break.

“Lukic, probably (will be) more than one or two weeks. Let’s see how he is going to react,” Silva added.

“He’s on the (training) pitch (but) not working with the team, he’s doing some rehabilitation, starting to do some first steps on the pitch, like Rodrigo started running as well, but it’s difficult to have a timescale about both players.

“Kenny is recovering, but still not at that level yet, and Chukwueze came out at half-time last time for Nigeria and today he went for a scan, let’s see how he’s going to be. He felt something in the calf and it didn’t look really, really serious.”