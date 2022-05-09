Fulham extend contracts of Ream and Kebano

Fulham have activated clauses in the contracts of Tim Ream and Neeskens Kebano that will keep the pair at the club for another season.

The duo, who were largely ostracised from Scott Parker’s squad during the Whites’ previous Premier League campaign in 2020/21, have been instrumental in Fulham’s march to the Championship title under Marco Silva.







Kebano, 30, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough, was expected to be moved on at the start of the campaign, but instead played 44 games this season under former Everton boss Silva and scored nine goals.

Veteran American defender and fan favourite Ream extends his stay in SW6 for another year having joined the club in 2015 from Bolton with the 34-year-old playing over 250 games in all competitions

The club are yet to announce news of the futures of Jean Michael Seri, Michael Hector, Alfie Mawson, Tyrese Francois and goalkeeper Fabri, whose deals all expire at the end of June.







