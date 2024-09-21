Fulham end Newcastle’s unbeaten run

Fulham 3 Newcastle 1 5' Jiménez 22' Smith Rowe 46' Barnes 90' Nelson

Early goals from Raul Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe helped Fulham inflict Newcastle’s first defeat of the season.

Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for the Magpies in the opening seconds of the second half, but Fulham defended well and Reiss Nelson’s stoppage-time goal sealed a fantastic – and fully deserved – victory.

For the opener, Adama Traore found Jimenez, who rifled a shot on the turn beyond keeper Nick Pope.

Smith Rowe almost added a second, hitting the crossbar from outside the box, but did double the lead courtesy of an error by Pope, who got a hand to his shot put could not stop it trickling into the net.

Newcastle responded just 30 seconds into the second half. Barnes was played in by Jacob Murphy and finished beyond keeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham stood firm and then made sure of the points when Nelson smashed home following an error by Bruno Guimaraes.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (Berge 45′), Pereira (Reed 67′) , Iwobi, Traore (Nelson 74′), Smith-Rowe (Diop 84′) , Jimenez (Muniz 74′)







