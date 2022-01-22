Fulham eight points clear after win at Stoke

Stoke 2 Fulham 3 1' Wright-Phillips 2' Muniz 33' Carvalho 58' Baker 72' De Cordova-Reid

Bobby De-Cordova scored the winner as Fulham moved eight points clear at the top of the Championship.

There were two goals in the opening couple of minutes at the Bet 365 Stadium, where D’Margio Wright-Phillips slotted home after being found by Josh Tymon’s cross, before Rodrigo Muniz immediately thumped in an equaliser for the visitors.

Fulham, without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson, took the lead when De Cordova-Reid pulled the ball back from the right for Fabio Carvalho, whose shot was touched by Muniz on the way in.

Lewis Baker, recently signed by Stoke from Chelsea, equalised with a cracking long-range strike.

But De Cordova-Reid restored the lead by smashing in the loose ball after Muniz’s header from a corner had hit the bar.

The Whites have now scored 22 goals in four league games since the turn of the year.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete (Odoi 51), Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid (Knockaert 86), Carvalho, Kebano (Chalobah 76), Muniz.

