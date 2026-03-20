Fulham duo to be assessed ahead of ‘crucial’ game

Fulham duo Emile Smith Rowe and Kenny Tete will be assessed before Marco Silva names his line-up for Saturday’s game against Burnley.

Smith Rowe missed last week’s draw against Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury in training, while Tete suffered a knock in that game.

“Emile was out of the last game, so we will need to make the right decisions for the (Burnley) game,” Whites boss Silva said.

“The first days of the week, he was not totally fit, but he’s getting better. It’s a decision that we are going to take regarding tomorrow’s game.

“Him and Kenny, we have to make decisions about both. Tete had a knock on the foot, still painful. Let’s see if he’s going to be ready or not.”

Fulham have failed to score in their past two Premier League matches and Silva has described this weekend’s game as “crucial” to their chances of securing a European spot.

They are 11th in the table, four points behind seventh-placed Brentford, who they will face next month, and seven points behind Chelsea in sixth.