Fulham duo still sidelined for Luton clash, Robinson returns

Fulham will still be without Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro for Saturday’s trip to Luton, but wing-back Antonee Robinson is available after missing last Friday’s draw with Bournemouth due to illness.

The pair haven’t featured since the win over QPR in October with Chalobah sidelined with a calf problem and Cavaleiro struggling with a groin injury but coach Marco Silva confirmed the duo will return to full training next week in time for the busy Christmas period.









Robinson felt ill after the 1-1 draw with Preston due to a heavy cold that was not Covid-related, but will take his place in the squad for the clash at Kenilworth Road.

“Ivan has started to be integrated in the squad and Chalobah worked all last week but this week was a little bit sick.

“It was nothing serious. We expect next week both will be in full training.

“Robinson felt unwell earlier in the season after the international break and felt the same the week after Preston, but he is fine to go now.”

The mid-table Hatters ended a run of four matches without a win with a good 3-0 victory at Blackpool last Saturday and Silva admits his side can expect a very different challenge to the one posed by fellow high-flyers Bournemouth.

He also believes the benefit of a full, uninterrupted week of training with the vast majority of his squad available will be a huge benefit.

“With all of them available, we are stronger and the competition is different between them,” he said.

“I can take the best decisions for each match within our strategy, depending what we want to explore on the opposition’s side. It gives me more solutions

“It will be a completely different game to Bournemouth, we have spoken this week about the mindset to the game and the different approach we might need.

“The way they play is very different, but when we have the ball we have to be Fulham Football Club, be organised, take our chances and play the game our way.”







