Fulham duo could return against Man United

Fulham duo Kenny Tete and Adama Trarore could return to the squad for Saturday’s clash with Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Full-back Tete and winger Trarore have been sidelined for over a month due to groin and hamstring problems respectively.







However, Whites boss Marco Silva said the duo could be included in his squad for the visit of a struggling United side who have lost successive matches 3-0.

“It is the last steps to recovery for Kenny and Adama and I will take a decision if they will be in the squad,” Silva said.

However, Issa Diop will take more time to recover from a foot injury with Calvin Bassey set to keep his place in the heart of the Fulham defence.”

Despite United’s poor form, which has led to speculation Erik Ten Hag could be set to lose his job at Old Trafford, Silva insists his side face a tough test but one they can win having gone close to beating United three times last season.

“Always you prepare with respect, and we have to look at ourselves, how we prepare will be the same as we did against Brighton prepare the same the only difference is that is will be a short preparation as we had a Carabao Cup game at Ipswich on Wednesday,” Silva said.

“We know they are a quality side, but we played them three times last season and were the better team in performance.

“But we lost all three but we can take a lot from that.”







