Fulham display ‘wasn’t good enough’ – Silva

Marco Silva admitted Fulham were well below their best against West Brom.

Callum Robinson’s second-half goal at The Hawthorns condemned the Championship leaders to a rare defeat.

Whites boss Silva said: “It wasn’t good enough. The first half, we weren’t here – it was just our shirts which were on the pitch in the first first half, because we were not here.







“We didn’t express ourselves. We didn’t play our way. Second half was a little bit different and we were more ourselves, although not with the quality that we’ve shown this season.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a great chance to equalise, while Harry Wilson and Nathanial Chalobah also went close for the visitors.

“We reacted after the goal. We started to play and pushed them back,” Silva said.

“We didn’t have a big number of chances but we had two or three dangerous moments – a big chance for Mitro that should equalise the game.”







