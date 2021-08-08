Fulham denied by late Middlesbrough equaliser

Fulham 1 Middlesbrough 1 29' Wilson 77' Bola

Fulham had to settle for a point as they opened up their Championship season.

The Whites kicked off 2021-22 with optimism in what was new head coach Marco Silva’s first competitive game at Craven Cottage.

And although they deserved all three points against an unconvincing Middlesbrough side, with a well-taken first-half goal by Harry Wilson giving them the lead, the visitors grabbed a shock 77th minute-equaliser through Marc Bola.







Wilson, making his Fulham debut, opened the scoring in the 29th minute.

The Wales winger, picking up a pass from the edge of the penalty area by Josh Onomah, calmly made room for himself, eluding Bola, before drilling home a low, left-footed shot from 20 yards out.

Fulham emerged strongly in the second half but Fabio Carvalho really should have hit the target from 18 yards out rather than firing over the bar.

With Neil Warnock’s outfit lacklustre going forward, Fulham exerted control, with Wilson particularly impressive.

The lively Neeskens Kebano saw his six-yard header saved by Boro’s former QPR keeper Joe Lumley, before Aleksandar Mitrovic went close with a similar effort.

Kebano then dragged a shot wide as a second goal eluded Silva’s men.

It was to prove costly, with Middlesbrough, gradually asserting themselves, becoming more positive – and they took advantage of slack home defending.

Midfielder Bola made space for himself before firing a composed left-footed effort from an angle through the legs of defender Tosin Adarabioyo and into the corner of the net.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Robinson, Ream, Tosin, Francois (Cavaleiro 83), Carvalho (Kamara 88), Onomah, Wilson, Kebano (Reid 75), Mitrovic.

