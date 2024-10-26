Fulham denied by late Everton equaliser

Everton 1 Fulham 1 61' Iwobi 94' Beto

A last-gasp equaliser by Beto denied Fulham after Alex Iwobi’s goal against his former club looked to have given the Whites victory at Goodison Park.

Emile Smith Rowe set up his fellow ex-Arsenal man, striding forward and finding Iwobi, who fired past Jordan Pickford at the England keepe’s near post.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a goal disallowed in the first half – we was marginally offside before smashing in the rebound after Idrissa Gueye’s shot had hit the bar.

Up to that point, Fulham were much the better side, with Smith Rowe, Adama Traore and Iwobi all having chances to put them ahead.

And they reasserted themselves after the interval, with Iwobi’s breakthrough just after the hour mark putting them in front.

However, deep into stoppage time, Vitalii Mykolenko’s cross was laid off by Ashley Young to Beto, who headed past Bernd Leno.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira (Wilson 79′); Traore (Nelson 68′), Smith Rowe (Reed 79′) , Iwobi (Cuenca 90+2′), Jimenez (Muniz 90+2′)







