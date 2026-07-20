Fulham defender Diop set for Ipswich move

Issa Diop is set to join Ipswich Town from Fulham.

The two clubs have come to a verbal agreement over a deal for the Moroccan defender, 29, with the fee expected to be around £8.5m.

Diop has played 96 times for Fulham since joining in 2022 and has scored three times for the club.

He had a successful summer with Morocco, reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup and scoring a crucial equaliser against the Netherlands.

Diop scored in the final game of last season as Fulham beat Newcastle 2-0 at Craven Cottage in what looks like being his final appearance for the Whites.

New Fulham boss, new approach to signings?

With Alvaro Arbeloa installed at Fulham, will a new head coach also lead to a new approach to signings?

The club often did business late in transfer windows under Marco Silva, and many would like to see that change.

In our latest podcast, Jack Kelly is joined by fellow Fulham-supporting journalists Jon Harland and Joseph Gunning to discuss Arbeloa’s arrival, Fulham’s prospects for next season – and plenty more.