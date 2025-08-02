Fulham continue pre-season campaign with Sheffield United friendly

Fulham played Sheffield United in a 120-minute behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at the Whites’ Motspur Park training ground on Saturday. The visitors won the game 3-2.

Emile Smith Rowe gave the hosts the lead, following a smart back-heeled assist by Ryan Sessegnon.

The Blades levelled when Tom Cannon scored from the penalty spot.

Raul Jimenez then scored his first goal of this pre-season with a glancing header in the second half, with Andreas Pereira assisting from a corner.

Sheffield United levelled for a second time, once again from the penalty spot, with Louis Barry converting this time. Callum O’Hare scored their winner.

Fulham, who hit the woodwork three times during the game, will host Eintracht Frankfurt at Craven Cottage in a friendly next Saturday.