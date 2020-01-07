Fulham confirm permanent signing of Cavaleiro from Wolves

Fulham have confirmed the permanent signing of Ivan Cavaleiro from Wolves.

The winger moved to Craven Cottage in the summer on loan with a view to a permanent move and Fulham have taken up their option to sign him.





He has signed a contract until the summer of 2024 with the option of a permanent deal.

“Since joining us in the summer Ivan has shown real quality and I know there’s much more to come,” said Fulham chairman Tony Khan.

“He is an extremely gifted player, already registering five goals and six assists. He’s been outstanding for us so far.”







