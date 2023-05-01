Fulham confirm Pereira is out for rest of season

Fulham’s Andreas Pereira has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Pereira was stretchered off in the second half at Craven Cottage and Whites boss Marco Silva has confirmed that the former Manchester United man will not play again before the end of the campaign.

Tim Ream was also ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken arm midway through the first half, but Silva had hoped that Pereira might return for some of the team’s final five fixtures.







“It’s not good news. We had feedback that Tim Ream would be out for the season and the situation with Andreas Pereira will be the same,” Silva said.

“We are waiting for more updates from the exams he had the morning, the MRI, and then we will be more sure about everything,”

Ream and Pereira have been ever-present this season and in addition to the pair missing the trip to Liverpool on Wednesday, Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended for two more games.

However, Silva is hopeful Wilian will be fit for the match at Anfield after missing the past two matches with a hamstring injury sustained in the warm-up before last week’s defeat at Aston Villa.

