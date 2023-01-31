Fulham confirm departure of Onomah

Fulham have terminated the contract of Josh Onomah, with the midfielder now free to find a club after the transfer window closes.

Onomah joined Fulham in 2019 as part of the deal that took Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham, and made over 70 appearances for the Whites.







The 24-year-old has been out of favour at Craven Cottage since the second half of last season’s promotion-winning campaign and featured just twice off the bench this campaign.

Onomah played regularly in the 2019/20 promotion-winning season and scored a memorable solo goal in the play-off semi-final win over Cardiff before helping the club see off Brentford in the final at Wembley.

The former England Under-21 international almost joined West Brom last September only for the move to fall through on transfer deadline day. Scottish club Rangers have shown an interest in him.







