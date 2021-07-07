Fulham confirm departure of keeper Bettinelli

Fulham have confirmed that goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has left the club.

The 29-year-old, whose contract at Craven Cottage recently expired, joined Fulham at the age of 14.







He made his senior debut for the Whites in 2014 and went on to make 120 first-team appearances.

“To have joined the academy at the age of 14 and gone on to make the memories I have and lived every boy’s dream is just unbelievable,” he told Fulham’s website.

“To have worn the number one shirt is a massive thing for me. I feel extremely proud and extremely fortunate to have done that.”

See also: Silva out to restore reputation at Fulham







