Fulham come from behind to beat Burnley

Fulham 3-1 Burnley King 67′

Wilson 73′

Jimenez (pen) 90’+5 Flemming 60′

Fulham came from behind to win at Craven Cottage and maintain their hopes of securing a European place.

Zian Flemming put Burnley ahead on the hour mark, but Josh King equalised with his first Premier League goal and Harry Wilson put the Whites ahead before Raul Jimenez netted a stoppage-time penalty.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after Josh Laurent was shown the red card for conceding the penalty by fouling Jimenez and denying him a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Fulham went behind when Flemming finished tidily after being set up by Lyle Foster.

The hosts were then helped by a mistake from keeper Martin Dubravka, who fumbled a ball into his box and King scored at the second attempt, having missed with his initial, acrobatic, effort.

King then found Wilson, who cut in from the right onto his favoured left foot and fired in his 10th league goal of the season.

And Jimenez made it 14 successful penalties out of 14 by the Mexican to seal the win.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson (Sessegnon 61), Berge, Iwobi, Wilson (Reed 87), King (Smith Rowe 81), Bobb (Chukwueze 61), Muniz (Jimenez 81)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Diop, Lukic, Cairney.